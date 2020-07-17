At least 1 person killed in West Palm Beach crash

The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a crash they say killed at least one person Friday afternoon.
The crash occurred at 4:20 p.m. along the 1800 block of North Congress Ave., just north of the Palm Beach Outlets.
Part of Congress Ave. is closed to traffic in both directions for the next few hours, police said.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
