LIVE: Gov. DeSantis makes announcement in Central Florida

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Central Florida on Friday.
The governor is speaking at the Wellington Park Apartments in Apopka.
At Friday's news conference, DeSantis will likely give an update on the state's response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health on Friday, there are 323,002 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 11,443 cases from the day before.
Scripps Only Content 2020