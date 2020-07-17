Need help? Free food distributions happening in our area

In response to the pandemic, several local organizations are stepping up to help feed a need in the community
Feeding South Florida is hosting two drive-thru style food distributions in Palm Beach County from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday. There will be one at FAU's Jupiter campus at 5353 Parkside Drive, Jupiter, FL, 33458. The other will be held in Riviera Beach at The Wells Recreation and Community Center at 2409 Avenue H W Riviera Beach, FL, 33404.
Tomorrow Hospitality Helping Hands also known as H-3 will be hosting its weekly food giveaway at the port of palm beach. The event begins at 3 p.m. however residents can line up as early as 9 a.m. 300 Broadway Ave Riviera Beach, FL 33404
The county's Summer Food Service is also still going strong for kids. It provides meals and snacks to children up to 18 years old. Food is also available for people with disabilities who participates in school programs.
In order to pick up food, parents must bring their child or their child's photo identification card.
