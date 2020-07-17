Need help? Free food distributions happening in our area

Feeding South Florida is hosting two drive-thru style food distributions in Palm Beach County from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday. There will be one at FAU's Jupiter campus at 5353 Parkside Drive, Jupiter, FL, 33458. The other will be held in Riviera Beach at The Wells Recreation and Community Center at 2409 Avenue H W Riviera Beach, FL, 33404.