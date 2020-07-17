Palm Beach County to give 4 p.m. coronavirus update

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE:
Palm Beach County leaders on Friday will provide an update on their response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Dave Kerner, along with other county and health officials, are scheduled to hold a news conference at the Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center in West Palm Beach at 4 p.m.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 24,361 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County, including 659 deaths.
