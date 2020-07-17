Palm Beach County photographers to offer free headshots to anyone unemployed

Hundreds of job seekers across South Florida will be have a chance next week to put their best face forward and get a free professional headshot at the same time.
It’s part of a national initiative to create the largest, single-day photo initiative to help people get back to work.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
On Wednesday, July 22, several Palm Beach County photographers will meet at Mizner Park in Boca Raton to snap complimentary professional headshots for resumes and job sites such as LinkedIn.
"Finding a job is hard work. Our hope is that, along with a great professional headshot, they will leave the photo session with a greater sense of confidence and purpose, knowing they are making an investment in themselves and their future," Lauren Lieberman, CEO of LILA PHOTO in Palm Beach said in a written statement.
Across the country, more than 200 photographers will participate in pop-up studios in all 50 states.
According to CareerSource, headshots are an essential tool when getting back into the workforce.
Every job applicant is encouraged to have an updated, professional headshot when searching for a new opportunity.
Whether it is for LinkedIn, Instagram or a business card, counselors say having a professional headshot can make all the difference when showing a future employer that a candidate is ready to get to work.
Complimentary headshots are open to anyone who is currently unemployed.
The event will take place at Mizner Park in Boca Raton and the Shops at Merrick Park in Miami from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, go to HeadshotBooker.com.
Scripps Only Content 2020