State: Palm Beach Co. has 5th highest unemployment rate in Florida

New job numbers released Friday show that unemployment in Florida was down 3.3 percent in June, according to the state. But those figures don't discount the thousands of workers still struggling since the pandemic hit the U.S. this year.
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity said June's unemployment rate was 10.4 percent, a decrease from the May rate of 13.7 percent.
Most of the state, except South Florida, moved to Phase two last month, which allowed more businesses to reopen like tattoo parlors, bowling alleys, massage, and tanning salons to reopen.
Numbers from the state show that Florida businesses gained 292,800 jobs in the last month. Despite the encouraging numbers, private-sector jobs were down 523,700 since last year.
WPTV continues to hear from workers out of job for months who are having problems collecting benefits.
Unemployment in Palm Beach County
Numbers provided by the state show that Palm Beach County is still among the top five areas for unemployment in Florida.
The latest data shows that Palm Beach County's unemployment rate was 10.4 percent for June. Only Orlando, Lakeland, Broward and Miami-Dade counties had higher unemployment rates in Florida.
Unemployment on the Treasure Coast
CareerSource Research Coast, which serves Martin, Indian River and St. Lucie counties, said Friday that the region's unemployment rate is 9.4 percent, lower than the state's rate of 10.4 percent.
However, there are still an estimated 25,633 unemployed residents in these Treasure Coast counties.
State data shows that Indian River County had a 9.7 unemployment rate in June, putting it at No. 8 in the state. Port St. Lucie had a 9.3 percent unemployment rate in June, which is No. 13 in the state.
