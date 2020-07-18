Florida's coronavirus reported deaths rise by 128, cases climb by 11,548

Coronavirus continues to spike with Florida with the fourth day in a row of triple-digit death increases, 128, and a U..S. high 11,548 cases – figures that were not records – f as the positive rate is a record 11.3 percent and 103,929 were tested in one day, the Florida Health Department announced Friday.
Palm Beach County's death toll increased by a record 21 to 659 after 4 Thursday. The increase was the third highest in the state and broke the record of 20 set last Thursday. On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie climbed by 6 to 78 – matching the record two days earlier – as Martin rose by 1 to 47 and Indian River increased by 2 to 24. Okeechobee reported its first two deaths Saturday.
On Thursday, Florida set a record with 156 deaths, which represented 16.2 percent in the nation. The cases were the second highest ever in the state, 13,965, which was 19.0 percent of the nation's total. The cases record is 15,300 set Sunday.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the toll has climbed to 4,805 into eighth place. The number of nonresident deaths rose to 107 from 105 for a total death count of 4,912 and an increase of 130.
State and county increases represent deaths received by the state Thursday and not the number of fatalities that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days.
The previous record of newly reported deaths before Thursday was 132 Tuesday. Before that it was 120 last Thursday, followed by 93 Friday then 95 Saturday. Until last week, the record was 83 on Tuesday, April 28.
Palm Beach County is second in the state for deaths, increasing by 73 in one week. Miami-Dade climbed to 477 a rise of 13 in one day and 152 in one week. Broward increased by 13 to 477 after no change for four days, and 39 over over 7 days.
In South Florida, there were 67 of the 128 deaths reported Friday – 52.3 percent – for a total of 2,557 or 53.2 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Pinellas is in fourth place with 295, a rise of 5 and Hillsborough is at 233 with a rise of 1. Lee is in sixth place with 232, an increase of 26.
Florida had the third most reported deaths Friday. Texas had a record 174 deaths – surpassing its mark of 129 on Thursday – and is 10th overall. California was next with 130 and is in fourth place. Arizona reported 91 deaths and is in 16th.
Since the first two cases were announced four months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 1.5 percent of the state's 21.48 million population at 327,241. Only two other states have passed 300,000: New York and California.
Texas reported the second-most cases, 10,256, and is in fourth place followed by California with 9,986.
If Florida were a country, its new cases wold rank fourth, not including the U.S., behind India with 34,820, Brazil with 31,590 and South Africa with 13,373.
One week ago Sunday, cases surpassed 200,000 in Florida.
Cases rose by 83,090 over one week for 34.0 percent.
Cases reached five digits in the state for the 10th time – within the past few weeks. Tuesday's cases were 9,194, Monday's cases were 12,624 and Sunday's cases total was 15,300 – the highest daily figure ever in the United States. During the height of the pandemic New York also surpassed 11,000.
Testing in Florida has dramatically ramped up from just a few at select sites to massive places throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers. The total now is 2,884,425, fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That Florida figure is 13.4 percent of Florida's population.
The overall positive rate was 11.35 percent Friday from 11.2 Thursday. A few weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 14.34 percent of results reported by labs Thursday after 15.42 the day before, a record 20.71 on July 8 and 15.83 two weeks ago when there were 85,069 tests.
The daily percentages for all tests include 18.3 in Miami-Dade, 14.3 in Broward, 10.6 in Palm Beach, 7.2 in Martin, 10.5 in St. Lucie, 20.0 in Okeechobee (but only 70 tests) and 9.5 in Indian River. Palm Beach reached as high as 15.7 over two weeks on July 6. And Miami-Dade's highest was 26.3 on July 7. The state's target rate is less than 10.0 percent.
There were 103,929 tests from labs most recently for confirmed coronavirus or anti-bodies compared with 116,308 the day before. The record was 142,969 on Saturday. Two weeks ago there were 85,069 tests.
The state reported 11.05 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive on tests received Thursday compared with 12.97 the day before and 15.83 two weeks ago.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the median age has decreased to 39, but 41 for tests reported Thursday. In addition, the state mortality rate has subsided to 1.5 percent among residents but among those under 55 it is less than 0.2 percent.
And at one time, 20,191 have been hospitalized, which is an increase of 366 in one day, compared with 491 the day before.
Cases
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 668 compared with 923 Thursday, the second highest. The record was 1,171 Sunday for a total of 24,361 including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 2,442, compared with 3,106 the day before, and Broward at 1,347 vs. 1,413. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise was 110 in St. Lucie, 38 in Martin, 32 in Indian River and 13 in Okeechobee.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
Palm Beach County has risen by 51,28 cases in one week for a 26.7 percent gain. Miami-Dade has risen by 19,526 at 33.4 percent and Broward by 10,208 at 38.2 percent.
Over seven days, Martin County climbed by 389 cases for 14.8percent, St. Lucie County rose by 750 for 28.2 percent, Indian River County by 351 for 31.6 percent and Okeechobee by 109 for 21.8 percent.
Deaths
Deaths rose by 703 in the state over seven days for 15.0 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 73 for 12.5 percent. Recently, the state increase was one-third. The U.S. figure is 3.9 percent with the world at 6.3 percent.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 20 states, including Nevada at 626, which reported 8 new deaths Thursday.
The state on Friday identified 20 deaths in Palm Beach County: 10 men ranging from 44 to 86 and 10 women ranging from 29 to 100. St. Lucie's fatalities were four men (80, 80, 86, 88) and two women (84, 93). Martin's death was an 87-year-old woman and in Indian River they were a 98-year-old man and a 95-year-old woman.
One 72-year-old victim entered the state database as a case on April 25.
Tests
Palm Beach County has 24,361 cases out of 202,906 total tested for 12.0 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything 10.0 percent and above is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 77,867 positive cases out of 471,376 tested for 16.5 percent, and Broward is second with 36,913 cases and 303,157 tested for 12.2 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 3,023 of 21,318 for 14.2 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 3,411 positive out of 31,536 for 10.8 percent, Indian River with 1,463 out of 20,143 for 7.3 percent and Okeechobee with 610 out of 4,837 for 12.6 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate, which compares positive cases against deaths, has been trending down in the state.
It is 1.5 percent in the state for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 3.8 percent in the United States and 4.2 percent worldwide, which neared 599,000 deaths and passed 14.1 million cases Friday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 2.7 percent, compared with Broward at 1.3 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.6 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.3 percent in St. Lucie, 1.6 percent in Indian River, 1.6 percent in Martin and 0.3 percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 224 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 429 per million. New York, which represents one-quarter of the deaths in the nation, has 1,672 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 76.8 per million.
Age breakdown
The youngest deaths are two 11-year-olds: a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward, who are the only two in the 5-14 age class.
There are 12 deaths in the 15-24 class with no change from the day before. They include a 20-year-old male and two 22-year-old females from Broward, a 16-year-old girl from Lee, a 17-year-old boy from Pasco County and a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County.
Thirty people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus, an increase of 1, the woman in Palm Beach County.
The oldest is a 108-year-old woman from Miami-Dade. A total of 1,661 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 46 in one day.
Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 63 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 25 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 5,143 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 408, and 100 were hospitalized, a rise of 2. From ages 5-14, there are 11,254, an increase of 441 with 76 in the hospital at one time, also an increase of 2`.
From the infant to 54 age group, 237,398 of the 323,002 residents have tested positive. But in that group, 340 have died, increase of 11, for a 0.15 death percentage.
From infant to 65, there are 277,602 cases. A total of 764 have died, an increase of 57, for a 0.30 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 5,838, an increase of 152. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 102 to 4,536, followed by Boynton Beach at 2,135 from 2,085, Boca Raton at 3,022, up from 2,932, Delray Beach at 1,600 from 1,558. A total of 460 in the county not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 2,080, an increase of 61, followed by Stuart with 1,505 vs. 1,489
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 5 to 281, compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 20,191 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 18,023 last Friday. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 2,209 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 18 compared with 43 the day before; 257 in Martin, an increase of 4; 260 in St. Lucie with a rise of 1, Indian River remained at 104 and Okeechobee increased from 58 to 60.
Long-term care
Nearly half of the deaths, 2,302, are residents and staff of long-term care, including 272 in Palm Beach County. The state increase was 47 and in Palm Beach County it was 6.
National
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 142,064, including an increase of 946 Friday after 963 Thursday and 1,002 Wednesday.
The previous time deaths were more than 1,000 was June 9 with 1,105. Johns Hopkins reports 139.175.
Cases reached 3,770,012, with an increase of a record 74,987, which was the third time they passed 70,000.
Last Friday in the U.S., there were 848 more deaths and 72,278 more cases reported.
The one week U.S. death increase was 5,425 at 4.0 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation with 32,518, including 17 more Friday after a high of 799 in April. The state's percentage share has been decreasing for weeks to 22.9 percent.
Among other states in the top 10: No. 2 New Jersey with 20, No. 3 Massachusetts `22, No. 5 Illinois 13, No. 6 Pennsylvania 17, No. 7 Michigan 7, No. 9 Connecticut 7.
Georgia. which passed Ohio into 13th, added 28 and Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 21th place with 10 more.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 17.0 percent of the 5,555 additional deaths Friday – and 23.7 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 35,501 at 6.3 percent.
The additional death toll last Friday was 5,445.
Cases increased by 240,402, behind the record of 249,233 Thursday.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported a world-high 1,110 deaths after 1,261 Thursay for a total of 77,932. The record is 1,492 on June 4. Brazil added 33,959 cases for a total of 2,048,697 cases – more than half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported 736 more deaths late Friday compared with 668 the day before and high of 1,092 on June 4. On Sunday, Mexico moved past Italy in fourth place and has a total of 38,310. In addition, there were 7,257 cases, behind the record 7,280 Thursday.
India added 676 deaths after 680 Thursday to rise to 25,609 in eighth place. The Asian nation also reported a record 34,820 cases for a third-place total of 1,040,457, behind the U.S. and Brazil.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths increased from 66 for 114 for third place with 45,233, which is behind the United States and Brazil. The high was 1,172.
No. 5 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 11 deaths, among the lowest since the pandemic. No. 6 France added 14 and No. 7 Spain 4.
Also in the top 10, No. 9 Iran reported 183 and No. 10 Peru had 184.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 759,203, including an additional 6,406. The nation gained 186 deaths for 11th place.
No. 14 Canada added 12 deaths for a total of 8,839 as well as 405 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 10 deaths for a total of 5,619 in 18th and 152 cases. Neighboring Norway, which had a lockdown, reported 1 death to rise to 255 as well as 10 more cases.
No. 23 China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26, added 22 cases Saturday.
