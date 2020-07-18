Florida's death toll including non-residents surpasses 5,000, rising by 90

Florida's total death toll including non-residents passed 5,000 with an increase of 90 in one day as cases climbed by 10,528 and tests were down 10,000 to 92,633, the Florida Health Department announced Saturday.
Palm Beach County's death toll increased by 7 to 666 after a record 21 Friday. On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie climbed by 1 to 79, Martin wet up by 1 to 48 and Indian River remained at 24. Okeechobee reported its first two deaths one week ago Saturday.
The record for most deaths is 156, which was set Thursday. The increase Friday was 128. The other triple-digit days were 112 on Wednesday and 120 last Thursday. Until last week, the record was 83 on Tuesday, April 28.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the toll has climbed to 4,895 of residents into eighth place. The number of nonresident deaths remained at 107 for a total death count of 5,002.
State and county increases represent deaths received by the state Friday and not the number of fatalities that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days.
Palm Beach County is second in the state for deaths, increasing by 72 in one week. Miami-Dade climbed to 1,274, a rise of 4 in one day and 142 in one week. Broward increased by 11 to 488 and 33 over over 7 days.
In South Florida, there were 24 of the 90 deaths reported Saturday – 26.7 percent – for a total of 2,581 or 52.7 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Florida had the third most reported deaths Friday. Texas had a record 174 deaths – surpassing its mark of 129 on Thursday – and is 10th overall. California was next with 130 and is in fourth place. Arizona reported 91 deaths and is in 16th.
Since the first two cases were announced four months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 1.6 percent of the state's 21.48 million population at 335,569. Only two other states have passed 300,000: New York and California.
One week ago Sunday, cases surpassed 200,000 in Florida.
Cases rose by 83,058 over one week for 32.6 percent.
Cases reached five digits in the state for the 11th time within the past few weeks. Friday's increase was 11,548. The record was 15,300 last Sunday – the highest daily figure ever in the United States. During the height of the pandemic New York also surpassed 11,000.
Testing in Florida has dramatically ramped up from just a few at select sites to massive places throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers. The total now is 2,935,520, fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That Florida figure is 13.7 percent of Florida's population.
The overall positive rate was 11.35 percent Friday from 11.2 Thursday. The dashboard was not reflecting an updated figure. A few weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 15.29 percent of 92,633 coronavirus or anti-bodies tests reported by labs Friday after 14.34 the day before with 103,915, a record 20.71 on July 8 and 17.01 two weeks ago when there were 69,981 tests.
The record was 142,969 on Saturday.
The state reported 12.17 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive on tests received Friday compared with 11.83 the day before and 15.06 two weeks ago.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the median age has decreased to 39, but 41 for tests reported Friday. In addition, the state mortality rate has subsided to 1.5 percent among residents but among those under 55 it is less than 0.2 percent.
And at one time, 20,632 have been hospitalized, which is an increase of 441 in one day, compared with 366 the day before.
Cases
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 684 compared with 669. The record was 1,171 Sunday for a total of 25,045 including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 3,159, compared with 2,442 the day before, and Broward at 1,218 vs. 1,347. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise was 89 in St. Lucie, 35 in Martin, 41 in Indian River and 23 in Okeechobee.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
Deaths
Deaths rose by 698 in the state over seven days for 16.6 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 72 for 12.1 percent. Recently, the state increase was one-third in the 200s. The U.S. figure is 3.9 percent with the world at 6.3 percent.
