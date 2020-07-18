Group gathers in Port St. Lucie to wave flags for President Trump

Several people gathered Saturday afternoon to wave flags and show their support for President Donald Trump.
Supporters at the event said it's critical that President Trump win St. Lucie County in the November election.
The group that hosted the event, St. Lucie County for Trump, said they normally hold a weekly event to show support.
As it gets closer to the November election, the group says they will be holding events more frequently.
The organizer, Beau Slay, said he just wants a safe way for people to be able to show their support.
"Everything that we do is just to come out and show support for our president," said Slay. "Most of these people are very conservative, they're laid back. They're not looking for confrontation it's just when you come out here in a group its just better and more people feel safe."
There were two people at the event Saturday that did not openly support President Trump.
One was seen holding a sign that read, "defund the police."
Slay said as long as they don't cause violence, he doesn't mind the counter protesters.
