2 killed, 2 injured in West Palm Beach multi-vehicle crash

Two people are dead and two others injured following a three-vehicle crash in West Palm Beach Friday evening, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.
The crash occurred at 4:20 p.m. along the 1800 block of North Congress Ave., just north of the Palm Beach Outlets.
Police said 27-year-old Samuel Newby was traveling on the southbound lanes of Congress Ave. when he lost control of his 2001 Buick LeSabre and collided with a Ford truck and then a Chevrolet traveling on the northbound lanes.
Newby was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Two passengers in the vehicle, 30-year-old Donte Burney of West Palm Beach and 29-year-old Reontre'yn Pounds of Riviera Beach were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Ford truck, 57-year-old Earl Joiner of West Palm Beach did not suffer any injuries, police said.
The driver of the Chevrolet, 70-year-old Headley Anderson also of West Palm Beach, suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
Part of Congress Ave. was closed to traffic for hours as officers worked the scene.
Officials said alcohol or drugs do not appear to have played a role in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department.
