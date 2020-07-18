Man arrested for sexual battery, burglary and false imprisonment in West Palm Beach

A 26-year-old Lake Worth Beach man is facing multiple charges including sexual battery after police say he broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and assaulted her.
Peter Benjamin Pedro Mendez is charged with sexual battery, burglary with a battery, and false imprisonment after West Palm Beach police say he broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and attacked her early Friday morning.
The victim told police that she and Mendez dated from February 2018 until Memorial Day weekend of 2020.
Although she did not report it to law enforcement, she says he began harassing her and stalking her since the end of their relationship.
On Thursday, the victim met with her current boyfriend and spent the evening at her home.
When he left her residence at 2:40 a.m., she had to move her vehicle because it was blocking his vehicle in the driveway.
She told police that she noticed a red Toyota Camry with the engine running parked on the side of the road directly in front of her home. She suspected it was Mendez's vehicle, but did not see him. According to the victim her current boyfriend waited for her to enter her home before driving away.
Once she entered her home and locked the door, she saw Mendez standing in the doorway of a bedroom of her home.
Police say Pedro-Mendez cursed at the victim, grabbed her by the hair and slammed her against the wall. He proceeded to sexually assault her. At some point she bit one of his biceps, struck him with her hands and scratched him.
During the struggle, Mendez took the victim's phone and prevented her from calling for help. Police say he stood blocking the doorway when she tried to leave and prevented her from calling for help.
The victim told police that he then paced her home and continued to berate her while preventing her from leaving. When he did leave, he took her nightwear and threw it in the garbage, which he took to the garbage can outside.
The victim told police that the window air conditioning unit in the south bedroom appeared disturbed and was possibly the point of entry into her home.
The victim had bruising throughout her hands and knuckles. She also had a hematoma on the back of her head. Her ripped nightwear was recovered in the garbage can.
Peter Benjamin Pedro Mendez was arrested at 7:34 p.m. on Friday.
