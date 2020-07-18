NFL player gives back to his home community in Royal Palm Beach

An NFL punter helped local students kick off the upcoming school year in Royal Palm Beach on Saturday.
Chicago Bears player Patrick O'Donnell invited families for a socially distanced back to school event at Christ Fellowship Church in Royal Palm Beach.
O'Donnell, who is a native of Wellington and attended Palm Beach Central High School, was planning on holding a football camp.
He wanted to do something to enable kids to still stay active and practice football drills safely on their own during the pandemic.
“For me to be able to do this, even though that it is a little bit different this year. When we have a drive-through and backpack giveaway deal. I think that the kids would appreciate it - I mean in times like this when they can get out and still actually do a camp,” O'Donnell said.
Over 100 backpacks were distributed, each with a football, headphones and resistance bands included.
