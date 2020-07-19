Florida's death toll including non-residents surpasses 5,000, rising by 90

Florida's total death toll including nonresidents passed 5,000 with an increase of 90 in one day as cases climbed by a U.S. high 10,328, the overall positive rate rose to a record 11.5 percent but tests were down 10,000 to 92,633, the Florida Health Department announced Saturday.
Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 7 to 666 after a record 21 Friday. On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie rose by 1 to 79, Martin went up by 1 to 48 and Indian River remained at 24. Okeechobee reported its first two deaths one week ago Saturday.
The record for most deaths is 156, which was set Thursday. The increase Friday was 128. The other triple-digit days were 112 on Wednesday and 120 last Thursday. Until last week, the record was 83 on Tuesday, April 28.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the toll has climbed to 4,895 of residents into eighth place. The number of nonresident deaths remained at 107 for a total death count of 5,002.
State and county increases represent deaths received by the state Friday and not the number of fatalities that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days.
Palm Beach County is second in the state for deaths, increasing by 72 in one week. Miami-Dade climbed to 1,274, a rise of 4 in one day and 142 in one week. Broward increased by 11 to 488 and 33 over over 7 days.
In South Florida, there were 24 of the 90 deaths reported Saturday – 26.7 percent – for a total of 2,581 or 52.7 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Pinellas is in fourth place with 310, a rise of 15 and Hillsborough is at 234 with an increase of 1. Lee is in sixth place with 232 at no change.
Florida had the fourth most reported deaths Saturday. Arizona had a record 147 and is in 16th place overall followed by Texas with 130, one day after a record 174, in 10th place. California was third with 120 and is in fifth place.
Texas had a record 174 deaths – surpassing its mark of 129 on Thursday – and is 10th overall. California was next with 130 and is in fourth place. Arizona reported 91 deaths and is in 16th.
Since the first two cases were announced four months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 1.6 percent of the state's 21.48 million population at 335,569. Only three other states have passed 300,000: New York, California and Texas.
Texas reported the second-most cases, 10,158, and is in fourth place followed by California with 7,595.
If Florida were a country, its new cases would rank fourth, not including the U.S., behind India with 37,407, Brazil with 26,549 and South Africa with 13,285.
One week ago Sunday, cases surpassed 200,000 in Florida.
Cases rose by 83,058 over one week for 32.6 percent.
Cases reached five digits in the state for the 11th time, all since the past few weeks. Friday's increase was 11,548. The record was 15,300 last Sunday – the highest daily figure ever in the United States. During the height of the pandemic New York also surpassed 11,000.
Testing in Florida has dramatically ramped up from just a few at select sites to massive places throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers. The total now is 2,935,520, fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That Florida figure is 13.7 percent of Florida's population.
The overall positive rate was a record 11.5 percent from 11.35 Friday. A few weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 15.29 percent of 92,633 coronavirus or anti-bodies tests reported by labs Friday after 14.34 the day before with 103,915, a record 20.71 on July 8 and 17.01 two weeks ago when there were 69,981 tests.
The record test total was 142,969 last Saturday.
The daily percentages for all tests include 17.5 in Miami-Dade, 13.8 in Broward, 9.3 in Palm Beach, 10.7 in Martin, 10.4 in St. Lucie, 8.7 in Okeechobee and 6.0 in Indian River. Palm Beach reached as high as 16.1 over two weeks onMonday. And Miami-Dade's highest was 26.4 on July 8. The state's target rate is less than 10.0 percent.
The state reported 12.17 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive on tests received Friday compared with 11.83 the day before and 15.06 two weeks ago.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the median age has decreased to 39, but 41 for tests reported Friday. In addition, the state mortality rate has subsided to 1.5 percent among residents but among those under 55 it is less than 0.2 percent.
And at one time, 20,632 have been hospitalized, which is an increase of 441 in one day, compared with 366 the day before.
Cases
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 684 compared with 669 the day before. The record was 1,171 Sunday for a total of 25,045 including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 3,159, compared with 2,442 the day before, and Broward at 1,218 vs. 1,347. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise was 89 in St. Lucie, 35 in Martin, 41 in Indian River and 23 in Okeechobee.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
Palm Beach County has risen by 5,198 cases in one week for a 26.2 percent gain. Miami-Dade has risen by 20,158 at 33.1 percent and Broward by 9,878 at 35.0 percent.
Over seven days, Martin County climbed by 378 cases for 14.1 percent, St. Lucie County rose by 761 for 27.8 percent, Indian River County by 346 for 29.9 percent and Okeechobee by 115 for 22.2 percent.
Deaths
Deaths rose by 698 in the state over seven days for 16.6 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 72 for 12.1 percent. Recently, the state increase was one-third in the 200s. The U.S. figure is 4.0 percent with the world at 6.3 percent.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 20 states, including Nevada at 637 with a gain of 9. Kentucky has 667.
The state on Saturday identified 7 deaths in Palm Beach County: three men (69, 73, 77) and four women (76, 82, 92, 95). One of those deaths was included in Friday's increase of 21. Martin's fatality was a 91-year-old woman and in St. Lucie it was a 92-year-old man.
Tests
Palm Beach County has 25,045 cases out of 207,855 total tested for 12.0 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything 10.0 percent and above is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 81,026 positive cases out of 483,746 tested for 16.7percent, and Broward is second with 38,131 cases and 309,091 tested for 12.3 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 3,058 of 21,508 for 14.2 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 3,500 positive out of 32,076 for 10.9 percent, Indian River with 1,504 out of 20,488 for 7.3 percent and Okeechobee with 633 out of 4,909 for 12.9 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate, which compares positive cases against deaths, has been trending down in the state.
It is 1.5 percent in the state for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 3.7 percent in the United States and 4.2 percent worldwide, which passed 600,000 deaths and passed 14.4 million cases Saturday.
None of the percentages changed Saturday in South Florida to the nearest one-tenth of 1 percent. Palm Beach County's rate was 2.7 percent, compared with Broward at 1.3 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.6 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.3 percent in St. Lucie, 1.6 percent in Indian River, 1.6 percent in Martin and 0.3 percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 228 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 432 per million. New York, which represents one-quarter of the deaths in the nation, has 1,673 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 77.5 per million.
Age breakdown
The youngest deaths are two 11-year-olds: a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward, who are the only two in the 5-14 age class.
There are 12 deaths in the 15-24 class with no change from the day before. They include a 20-year-old male and two 22-year-old females from Broward, a 16-year-old girl from Lee, a 17-year-old boy from Pasco County and a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County.
Thirty-four people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus, an increase of 4.
A total of 1,688 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 27 in one day.
Ninety-two percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 62 percent 75 and older, which was a 1 percentage point drop in both categories. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 25 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 5,320 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 177, and 100 were hospitalized, which was no change. From ages 5-14, there are 11,713, an increase of 459 with 76 in the hospital at one time, also no change.
From the infant to 54 age group, 244,710 of the 333,201 residents have tested positive. But in that group, 359, have died, increase of 19, for a 0.15 death percentage.
From infant to 65, there are 286,263 cases. A total of 839 have died, an increase of 75 for a 0.30 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 6,029, an increase of 191. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 145 to 4,681, followed by Boynton Beach at 2,178 from 2,135, Boca Raton at 3,108, up from 3,022, Delray Beach at 1,650 from 1,600. A total of 471 in the county not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 2,137, an increase of 57, followed by Stuart with 1,517 vs. 1,505.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 3 to 284, compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 20,632 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 18,271 last Saturday. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 2,225 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 16 compared with 18 the day before; 263 in Martin, an increase of 6; 261 in St. Lucie with a rise of 1, Indian River increased by 3 to 107 and Okeechobee went from 60 to 63.
Long-term care
Nearly half of the deaths, 2,343 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 276 in Palm Beach County. The state increase was 41 and in Palm Beach County it was 4.
National
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 142,877, including an increase of 813 Saturday after 946 Friday.
Before 1,002 deaths reported Wednesday, the previous time they were more than 1,000 was June 9 with 1,105. Johns Hopkins reports 140,105.
Cases reached 3,833,271, with an increase of a record 63,259. Cases have exceeded 70,000 four times.
Last Saturday in the U.S., there were 732 more deaths and 62,004 more cases reported.
The one week U.S. death increase was 5,506 at 4.0 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation with 32,518, including 17 more Saturday after a high of 799 in April.
Among other states in the top 10: No. 2 New Jersey with 20, No. 3 Massachusetts `17, No. 5 Illinois 18, No. 6 Pennsylvania 11, No. 7 Michigan 9, No. 9 Connecticut with no data Saturday.
No. 13 Georgia added 36 and Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 21th place with 9 more.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 16.2 percent of the 5,011 additional deaths Saturday – and 23.6 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 35,653 at 6.3 percent.
The additional death toll last Saturday was 5,063.
Cases increased by 224,360, behind the record of 249,233 Thursday.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported a world-high 885 deaths after 1,110 Friday for a total of 78,817. The record is 1,492 on June 4. Brazil added 26,549 cases for a total of 2,075,246 cases – more than half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported 578 more deaths late Saturday compared with 736 the day before and high of 1,092 on June 4. Mexico is in fourth place with a total of 38,888. In addition, there were 7,615 cases, behind the record 7,280 Thursday.
India added 543 deaths after 676 Friday to rise to 25,609 in eighth place. The Asian nation also reported a record 37,407 cases for a third-place total of 1,077,864, behind the U.S. and Brazil.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths decreased from 66 for 40 for third place with 45,273. The high was 1,172.
No. 5 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 14 deaths, among the lowest since the pandemic. No. 6 France and No. 7 Spain didn't report any data Saturday.
Also in the top 10, No. 9 Iran reported 188 and No. 10 Peru had 199.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 765,437, including an additional 6,234. The nation gained 124 deaths for 11th place.
No. 14 Canada added 9 deaths for a total of 8,848 as well as 330 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported no data Saturday after 10 deaths for a total of 5,619 in 18th and 152 cases Friday. Neighboring Norway, which had a lockdown, reported no deaths to stay at 255 as well as 3 more cases.
No. 23 China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26, added 16 cases Sunday.
