Man dies after crashing into a canal early Sunday in Palm Beach County

A 56-year-old man died early Sunday after crashing his car into a canal in western Palm Beach County.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Raul Salomon Alvarez was traveling southbound on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road at the intersection of State Road 80 at 1:34 a.m. and failed to turn at the intersection.
He drove his 1992 Toyota Camry off the south end of the intersection onto the shoulder of State Road 80 and then into a canal.
Alvarez was recovered by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and pronounced deceased at the scene.
Scripps Only Content 2020