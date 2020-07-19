One person injured in small plane crash at Wellington Aero Club

One person was injured Sunday in a single-engine airplane crash at the Wellington Aero Club.
At 11:30 a.m. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash.
The Cessna 172 plane crashed onto an asphalt runway and did not damage any nearby homes, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue spokesperson Albert Borroto.
There was only one person on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.
The patient, a woman, was transported by Trauma Hawk to a local trauma hospital for treatment.
Scripps Only Content 2020