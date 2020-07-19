State's coronavirus deaths rise by 80, cases increase 12,478; total tests pass 3 million

Florida's coronavirus cases rose by five digits for the 12th time, 12,478, as the death toll subsided to 87 from a record 156 three days ago as total tests passed 3 million, including 115,149 in one day, the Florida Health Department announced Sunday.
Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 13 to 679, the second highest in the state, after 7 on Saturday and a record 21 Friday. On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie rose by 1 to 80, Martin remained at 48 and Indian River increased by 1 to 25. Okeechobee reported its first two deaths one week ago Saturday.
The state death increase Friday was 128 and it dropped to 95 Saturday. The other triple-digit days were 112 on Wednesday and 120 last Thursday. Until last week, the record was 83 on Tuesday, April 28.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the toll has climbed to 4,982 of residents into eighth place. The number of nonresident deaths increased by 2 to 109 for a total death count of 5,091.
State and county increases represent deaths received by the state Saturday and not the number of fatalities that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days.
Palm Beach County increased by 73 in one week. Miami-Dade climbed to 1,302, a 28 in one day and 163 in one week. Broward increased by 5 to 493 and 29 over over 7 days.
In South Florida, there were 48 of the 80 deaths reported Sunday for a total of 2,629 or 52.8 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Florida had the fourth most reported deaths in the nation Saturday. Arizona had a record 147 and is in 16th place overall followed by Texas with 130, one day after a record 174, in 10th place. California was third with 120 and is in fifth place.
Texas had a record 174 deaths – surpassing its mark of 129 on Thursday – and is 10th overall. California was next with 130 and is in fourth place. Arizona reported 91 deaths and is in 16th.
Since the first two cases were announced four months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 1.6 percent of the state's 21.48 million population at 350,047. Only three other states have passed 300,000: New York, California and Texas.
Texas reported the second-most cases, 10,158, and is in fourth place followed by California with 7,595.
If Florida were a country, its new cases would rank fourth, not including the U.S., behind India with 37,407, Brazil with 26,549 and South Africa with 13,285 through Saturday.
One week ago Sunday, cases surpassed 200,000 in Florida.
Cases rose by 80,236 over one week for 29.7 percent.
Saturday's case increase was 10,328 and Friday's rise was 11,548. The record was 15,300 last Sunday – the highest daily figure ever in the United States. During the height of the pandemic New York also surpassed 11,000.
Testing in Florida has dramatically ramped up from just a few at select sites to massive places throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers. The total now is 3,006,290, fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That Florida figure is 14.0 percent of Florida's population.
The overall positive rate was a record 11.5 percent Saturday from 11.35 Friday. The state dashboard with the percentage hadn't been updated yet Sunday.
A few weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 14.26 percent of 115,149 coronavirus or anti-bodies tests reported by labs Satuday after 15.28 the day before with 92,625, a record 20.71 on July 8 and 17.23 two weeks ago when there were 69,981 tests.
The record test total was 142,966 last Saturday.
The state reported 111.85 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive on tests received Saturday compared with 12.16 the day before and 14.98two weeks ago.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the median age has decreased to 39, but 41 for tests reported Saturday. In addition, the state mortality rate has subsided to 1.4 percent among residents but among those under 55 it is less than 0.2 percent.
And at one time, 20,632 have been hospitalized through Saturday, which is an increase of 441 in one day, compared with 366 the day before.
Cases
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 740compared with 684 the day before. The record was 1,171 Sunday for a total of 25,785 including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 3,212, compared with 3,159 the day before, and Broward at 1,150 vs. 1,218. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise was 127 in St. Lucie, 50 in Martin, 81 in Indian River and 18 in Okeechobee.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
Deaths rose by 740 in the state over seven days for 17.4 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 73 for 11.0 percent. Recently, the state increase was one-third in the 200s. The U.S. figure is 4.0 percent with the world at 6.3 percent.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 20 states, including Nevada at 637 with a gain of 9 Saturday. Kentucky has 667.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated.
Scripps Only Content 2020