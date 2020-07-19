Teachers concerned about rising cost of extended daycare in Martin County

Teachers in Martin County are concerned about both safety and the cost of child care for this upcoming school year.
The price for extended care through the school district is going up to $55 per child per week, according to the school district.
The price used to be $20 per child per week, with the district employee discount.
The district said the reason behind the increase in price is the coronavirus.
Enrollment capacity is being cut to two-thirds in order to comply with social distancing guidelines.
More staff is also being hired to decrease student to staff ratio.
The district said without an increase in price, it would be operating at a loss.
One Martin County teacher said its not fair that the district is able to decrease the enrollment capacity for after school programs but not inside their classrooms.
"One of the things that's bothering a lot of teachers, they're decreasing the number of kids in extended day but they have not decreased the number of kids in our classroom. It feels like they're punishing us," said Janet Pace.
The school district said, due to the executive order signed by the commissioner of education, it has to offer traditional school to all students and that they are not able to limit capacity in the classroom, but can with extended care because it is not considered a scholastic program.
Pace says when her kids go back to school, she will have to pay $440 per month for her two kids to attend extended day care.
