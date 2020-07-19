Treasure Coast Ribs and Wings Festival held in Fort Pierce

The smell of barbeque was in the air on Sunday at the Treasure Coast Ribs and Wings Festival, held at the Causeway Cove Marina in Fort Pierce.
Vendors served delicious food including alligator, and there was shopping for the whole family.
This year's festival was more important than ever as it also served as a platform for small businesses to rebound during the pandemic.
Justin Baksh, co-owner of Turo Turo Bistro, said, "“We got licensed in January of this year, so this is our first event. Been doing a lot of research attending a lot of festivals and events in the past so just very excited that we were able to come out and provide something for the community.”
