Woman injured in small plane crash in Wellington

A woman was injured Sunday in a small plane crash at the Wellington Aero Club.
The crash occurred about 11:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Greenbriar Boulevard.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said the single-engine Cessna 172 crashed onto the asphalt runway.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the 36-year-old pilot was flown to St. Mary's Medical Center with numerous bone fractures, but she was expected to survive.
The pilot was the only person on board at the time of the crash. No nearby homes were damaged.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
