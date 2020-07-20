$600-a-week in federal aid nears end. What will Congress do?

Money will soon be running out for many unemployed workers in Florida.
The federal program that has been offering $600 a week to workers who lost their job is ending July 25.
With unemployment still high amid the surge of coronavirus cases, the U.S. Congress is now working to come up with a new stimulus plan.
Dorothea Moore of Riviera Beach is not looking forward to when that $600 a week concludes next week. She has been out of work in the school bus business since spring.
"I still have bills I have to pay, and I need it," said Moore.
Congress is now beginning work this week on coming up with a new economic relief package for workers.
After the program ends, Moore will only be left to rely on the state's unemployment benefits, which is capped at $275 a week.
The federal government is extending those state benefits past the typical 13 weeks allowed under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program.
Ty Menard has heard it all from the members of his Facebook group that offers support for Florida's unemployed workers.
"I've heard they might return with weekly benefits, but it might be a lower amount, which would be something or not to exceed your weekly salary or doing the weekly amount but then a bonus when you return back to work. I think those are all feasible options, but doing nothing is the only unacceptable option at this point," said Menard.
Independent financial adviser Dave Wentley admits this will force more people to pinch their pennies, which makes any help from the federal government critical.
"There is talk on both sides of the aisle on additional stimulus, [but] can they agree on something quickly and get it in the hands of people who need it most," said Wentley.
Moore just hopes something is done quickly.
"Anything that Congress, or whoever will help, will be appreciated. You work 22 years on the job and 'boom.' The bottom falls out," Moore said.
Scripps Only Content 2020