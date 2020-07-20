Amber Alert canceled for 9-year-old Florida boy with non-verbal autism

An Amber Alert for a missing 9-year-old boy from Pasco County has been canceled after he was found safe on Monday, authorities say.
According to a post by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office on Facebook around 10:15 a.m., Michael Morris "has been located and he is safe."
In addition, a man he was traveling with, Haralampos Savopoulos, 50, is now in custody.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Morris, who has autism and is non-verbal, was last seen on Monday in Holiday, Florida, which is about 45 minutes outside of Tampa.
FDLE agents referred to Savopoulos as an "abductor."
No other details have been released, but thankfully, Morris is safe.
