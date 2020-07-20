Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old boy from Tampa-area

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old boy from Pasco County.
Michael Morris was last seen in Holiday, Florida. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and white shorts. Authorities say Michael has an abrasion on his chin.
Officials believe Michael may be with traveling with 50-year-old Haralampos Savopoulos in a 2011 white Nissan Versa with the Florida tag number PCWH01.
Savopoulos is described as a white man with black hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5'09'' and weighing 180 pounds.
If you spot them, officials ask that you do no approach and contact law enforcement immediately.
