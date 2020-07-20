Deadline approaches for St. Lucie parents to chose distance learning

Time is running out for parents to decide if their child will return to the classroom in St. Lucie County next month. Commitment forms are due on Monday.
Currently there are three options.
The first option is traditional where students return to school full time, five days a week in the traditional face-to-face classroom setting with increased health and safety measures in place.
Those safety measures include masks must be worn by students when on the bus, during transitions and anytime social distancing is not possible, frequent cleaning of surfaces, e-misting and disinfecting including routine deep cleans and hand sanitizer in every classroom and on every bus.
The second option is the MySchool Online option through your child’s assigned school. Important features of this learning environment include students maintain their enrollment status at their assigned schools, students attend school online during regular school hours and follow their daily class schedule, teachers meet with students each period, daily online through Teams and Canvas and students and teachers follow the same curriculum sequence as their peers in school and can easily return to school -when comfortable. This temporary option will be re-evaluated every nine weeks and attendance will be taken each period.
The final option would allow students to attend the Mosaic Digital Academy, which is the School Districts
full-time Florida Virtual School (FLVS) franchise.
This choice requires a one-year commitment during this time due to the challenges of transferring between regular brick and mortar schools.
