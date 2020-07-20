Deadline approaches for St. Lucie parents to chose distance learning

The second option is the MySchool Online option through your child’s assigned school. Important features of this learning environment include students maintain their enrollment status at their assigned schools, students attend school online during regular school hours and follow their daily class schedule, teachers meet with students each period, daily online through Teams and Canvas and students and teachers follow the same curriculum sequence as their peers in school and can easily return to school -when comfortable. This temporary option will be re-evaluated every nine weeks and attendance will be taken each period.