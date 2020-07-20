Entertainment venues work to bring back customers amid pandemic

Having fun and enjoying a good time with family friends has become more of a challenge since the coronavirus pandemic.
However, Boomers in Boca Raton has installed a variety of safety measures to calm their customers' fears amid the spike of cases in the Sunshine State.
The popular entertainment venue, which features mini golf, Go Karts and other games, reopened on June 29.
Since then, the business has installed a variety of safety features, including the ongoing use of disinfectants on all high-touch surfaces and limiting capacity.
Staff at Boomers also implemented a policy that all workers and guests must wear a face covering, and all transactions are currently cashless.
