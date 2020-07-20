Indian River County to unveil school reopening plan

Indian River County to unveil school reopening plan
July 20, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT - Updated July 20 at 10:58 AM

WATCH THE ANNOUNCEMENT IN THE VIDEO PLAYER BELOW AT 12:30 P.M.:

The Indian River County School District on Monday will reveal their final plan for reopening schools this fall.

The announcement will be streamed starting at 12:30 p.m.

In late June, Dr. David Moore presented students and parents with three options for the new school year:

  • Traditional in-classroom learning "with health and safety procedures in place" when school starts on Monday, Aug. 10
  • Virtual School: Full-time online instruction at home
  • Transitional Distance Learning Model: Full-time online instruction/live streamed lessons at home

The deadline was last Friday for parents to choose their student's instructional choice model.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for updates on Monday's reopening plan.

Scripps Only Content 2020