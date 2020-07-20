Lantana woman wins $1M playing lottery scratch-off game

July 20, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT - Updated July 20 at 11:43 AM

A Lantana woman is starting the week with a bigger bank account, thanks to a lottery scratch off.

The Florida Lottery announced Monday that Marie Bianco of Lantana claimed a $1 million top prize playing THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 scratch-off game.

Lottery officials said Bianco chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

Bianco bought her winning ticket at a Winn-Dixie grocery store located at 1491 South Dixie Hwy. in Lantana.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.

THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, a $30 game, began in February. The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79, but the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-270,717.

