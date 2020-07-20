Martin County teachers want school to remain virtual

Teachers in Martin County are pleading with school board members to either delay the opening of schools or remain 100% virtual.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m. at 500 SE Ocean Blvd. inside the school board meeting room.
"I can tell you that right now, my school will be running at near capacity," said Kim Davis, teaches in Martin County.
Davis says it's simply just not safe to reopen schools for traditional learning in August.
"300 students in every lunch. 300+ students, unmasked, no social distancing, in a cafeteria," said Davis.
On Tuesday, Davis and several other teachers are planning to attend and protest at the school board meeting.
"I'm asking school officials, who is making this call," asked Davis. "Where are you getting your guidance?"
WPTV reached out to the Martin County Health Department which said it can only provide guidance to the school board and cannot order it to close the schools.
The Martin County School District said the commissioner of education's executive order requires brick and mortar schools to be open five days per week and offer traditional learning to all students.
When asked about why Palm Beach County is able to delay the start of school and remain virtual, Martin County school board officials cited that Palm Beach County is still in Phase One of reopening and that Martin County is in Phase Two.
"I can't social distance 20 desks," said Janet Pace, teaches in Martin County.
Pace said that all Martin County teachers received information from a town hall on July 15 that 85% of students had opted for traditional learning.
"We feel like major companies are not going back," said Pace. "Why are we putting kids in a classroom?"
Parents have until 11:59 p.m. Friday to complete the commitment form opting in their children for remote learning.
"If you have 900 together, that is a recipe for disaster," said Davis. "It is a super-spreader event."
