Milagro Center teens commit to a better future with time capsule project

Whether it’s from instances of social injustice or mask mandates, 2020 has caused a lot of us to feel stifled.
In this unique time in our history, Milagro Center Teen Leadership Program Coordinator Anthony Bacchus wanted the people he works with to have an opportunity to express frustrations and aspirations.
Bacchus says he wants the teens he works with to, “reflect on what we’re going through now with COVID-19 and also BLM, so we came up with the theme 'I can breathe,' vs 'I can’t breathe.'”
The theme, “I CAN Breathe,” inspired his idea for a time capsule project.
Milagro Center student Liz-Marie Bennett said, “I’m just gonna write something to myself to my future self.”
Through art and poetry, students are encouraged to find a bright side in a dark time.
For Milagro Center staff member Christofer Lux it’s a chance to move closer to normal.
“Everyone’s a little separated, everybody’s scared of everybody because of what’s going on so I feel like we’ll see everyone finally get back together and feel more comfortable being back together,” Lux said.
Bacchus said, “They’re making that commitment to put it in here, to follow through, to do the things they need to do to breathe.”
For some that means chasing personal goals.
Bennett shares, “I also wrote down some things I want to accomplish over the next ten years - like I want to become a teacher, have you become a teacher yet, Liz?”
For others the ten year capsule means keeping a commitment to yourself.
“So that we can see that these teens evolve and when they come dig it up first, the teens could say 'I kept my word,'” says Bacchus.
