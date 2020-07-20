Palm Beach County begins mailing masks to residents

Palm Beach County has begun sending face masks to residents.
The county began the process Monday of mailing masks to residents in the western communities of Belle Glade, Pahokee, Canal Point and South Bay.
Palm Beach County commissioners last month unanimously approved a mask mandate in public places to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The controversial move has already been met with a lawsuit on behalf of some residents who feel their constitutional rights are being violated.
The masks, a picture of which was shared on Palm Beach County's Twitter page, appear to have the county emblem on them, along with the slogan, "Combat COVID." There are more than 360,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida, including more than 26,000 in Palm Beach County.
A total of 11,477 envelopes containing masks were mailed Monday.
