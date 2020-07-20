140 school nurses, health techs furloughed in Palm Beach Co.

School nurses will be furloughed as a result of last week's decision to begin the year with virtual learning, the Health Care District of Palm Beach County announced Monday.
Robin Kish, the director of community engagement for the health care district, said the decision impacts about 140 full-time registered nurses and health technicians in the school health program.
School nurses were notified of the decision on Friday and the furloughs will begin on Aug. 3.
The furloughed nurses will have the ability to collect accrued sick time and vacation time, as well as contribute toward maintaining their health benefits until they are called upon to return to work.
Kish said 60 nurses with the highest number of years of service were given the option of voluntarily leaving thier positions and can receive a separation package.
The health care district said once schools open again, they plan to staff the same number of public schools, nearly 170, with a full-time registered nurse.
Scripps Only Content 2020