State coronavirus deaths rise by 90, cases climb 10,347

Florida's coronavirus cases rose by five digits for the sixth day in a row, 10,347, as the death toll climbed by 90 from a record 156 four days ago and testing dropped around 36,000 in one day to 78,993, the Florida Health Department announced Monday.
Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 6 to 685, the second highest total in the state, after 13 Sunday and a record 21 Friday. On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie rose by 1 to 81, Martin went up by 3 to 51 and Indian River remained at 25. Okeechobee reported its first two deaths one week ago Saturday.
The state death increase Sunday was 87 after 95 Saturday and 128 Friday. The other triple-digit days were 112 on Wednesday and 120 last Thursday. Until last week, the record was 83 on Tuesday, April 28.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the toll has climbed to 5,072 of residents into eighth place in the U.S. The number of nonresident deaths increased by 2 to 111 for a total death count of 5,183.
State and county increases represent deaths received by the state Sunday and not the number of fatalities that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. So far, the date with the most deaths was 96 on July 8.
Palm Beach County increased by 74 in one week. Miami-Dade climbed to 1,309, which was an increase of 7 in one day and 166 in one week. Broward increased by 19 to 512 and 48over over 7 days.
In South Florida, there were 36 of the 90 deaths reported Monday for a total of 2,655 or 52.3 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Pinellas is in fourth place with 323, a rise of 9 and Hillsborough is at 243 with an increase of 8. Lee is in sixth place with 232 at no change for the second day in a row.
Florida had the third most reported deaths in the nation Sunday. Texas led with 93 and is in 10th place overall followed by California with 90 in fourth place. Arizona, which had a record 147 Saturday, dropped to 31 for 16th place.
Since the first two cases were announced four months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 1.7 percent of the state's 21.48 million population at 360,394. Only three other states have passed 300,000: New York, California and Texas.
California reported the second-most cases, 9,329, followed by Texas with 7,300.
If Florida were a country, its new cases Sunday would rank fourth, not including the U.S., behind India with 40,243, Brazil with 24,650 and South Africa with 13,449.
On Sunday, July 5, cases surpassed 200,000 in Florida.
Cases rose by 77,959 over one week for 27.6percent.
Cases have hit five digits 13 times, all within the past few weeks. Sunday's increase was 12,478. The record was 15,300 last Sunday – the highest daily figure ever in the United States. During the height of the pandemic New York also surpassed 11,000.
Testing in Florida has dramatically ramped up from just a few at select sites to massive places throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers. The total now is 3,055,922 fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That Florida figure is 14.2 percent of Florida's population.
The overall positive rate was a record 11.7 Monday from 11.64 Sunday.
A few weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 18.15 percent of 78,993 coronavirus or anti-bodies tests reported by labs Sunday after 14.26 the day before with 115,148, a record 20.71 of 51,686 on July 8 and 19.27 two weeks ago when there were 48,496 tests.
The record test total was 142,966 last Saturday.
The daily percentages for all tests include 22.6 in Miami-Dade, 17.6 in Broward, 13.3 in Palm Beach, 21.5 in Martin, 13.5 in Okeechobee, 13.2 in Indian River and 12.1 in St. Lucie. Palm Beach reached as high as 16.1 over two weeks on Monday. And Miami-Dade's highest was 26.4 on July 8. The state's target rate is less than 10.0 percent.
The state reported 14.74 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive on tests received Sunday compared with 11.83 the day before and 16.34 two weeks ago.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the median age is at 40, but 41 for tests reported Sunday. In addition, the state mortality rate has subsided to 1.4 percent among residents but among those under 55 it is less than 0.2 percent.
And at one time, 21,263 have been hospitalized, which is an increase of 292 in one day, compared with 339 the day before.
Cases
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 551 compared with 740 the day before. The record was 1,171 Sunday for a total of 26,426 including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 2,797 compared with 3,212 the day before, and Broward at 1,695 vs. 1,150. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise was 69 in St. Lucie, 44 in Martin, 64 in Indian River and 11 in Okeechobee.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
Deaths rose by 795 in the state over seven days for 18.6 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 74 for 12.1 percent. Recently, the state increase was one-third in the 200s. The U.S. figure is 4.0 percent with the world at 6.2 percent.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 20 states, including Kentucky at 670 with a gain of 3 and Nevada at 647 with an increase of 1
