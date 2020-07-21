CareerSource Palm Beach County to host virtual COVID-19 response hiring event

CareerSource Palm Beach County is urgently seeking 30 individuals to serve as community health workers.
In this role, candidates will be asked to educate and facilitate resources available to those who have contracted or are at risk of COVID-19.
The positions are temporary, but may be needed through the end of the year.
“It’s really a community outreach program to help stop spread COVID-19.” said Genevieve Smith, the healthcare recruiter at CareerSource Palm Beach County. “We’re looking for candidates that would be great presenters to go out in the community, give out information, and reach those high risk patients.”
The online forum will include recruiters who plan to interview candidates in a one-on-one video chat session.
Job seekers are also encouraged to dress in professional attire.
“We’re hoping to get all 30 people hired by the end of the month,” said Smith. “Employers are looking to hire people immediately. It’s critical.”
The virtual COVID-19 Response hiring event will take place Wednesday, July 22nd from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To register for the forum, click here.
