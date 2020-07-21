Delray Beach estimates $2.2M budget shortfall

The city's budget and a potential shortfall will be the main focus when Delray Beach commissioners meet Tuesday afternoon.
Due to financial problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the agenda says the mayor and commissioners will discuss amending the budget approved last year to help resolve the issue.
Delray Beach is anticipating a shortfall of about $2.25 million, so they are seeking funds allocated in the 2019/20 budget.
The city said the budget shortfall was as high at $6.3 million, but with help from departments rebalancing budgets and more than $1 million from 2019, the total is currently $2.25 million.
Officials say it is still a challenge to accurately estimate the impact of city finances, and that figure could still change.
Delray Beach said the city's finance staff will continue to monitor the situation and adjust to the situation as need be.
Will the millage rate increase next year?
A new millage rate for 2021 will also be discussed by commissioners at Tuesday's meeting.
The current rate is 6.611 while the debt service millage for the general obligation debt is 0.2034, equaling 6.8645.
City staff is recommending the city lower the 6.611 rate to 6.5611, keep it the same, or raise to 6.7611 with a debt millage of 0.1886.
Whatever millage rate the commission sets now will be the starting rate for the budget review in September.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
WPTV reporter Miranda Christian is working on this story and will have a full report on NewsChannel 5 at 5.
Scripps Only Content 2020