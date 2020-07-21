Demand grows for rapid coronavirus testing in Florida

As COIVD-19 cases keep rising in Florida, there is an increase in demand for testing and getting results faster.
There is now a call for more rapid testing that will allow people to find out if they have the coronavirus quickly.
WFLX spoke with Rich Marini as he waited in line Tuesday for a COVID-19 test at a state-run testing site located in West Boca Raton.
"They're saying seven to 10 days, and it's not good, not optimum," said Marini.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
Marini said he knew he would have to wait a lot longer to get his result after getting tested at the site.
"Between the time I get my test, and the time I get my results, I could have been infected," said Marini.
The long wait times are the result of overwhelming demand being put on testing sites.
However, some places, such as Vitality Sciences in Palm Beach Gardens, advertise rapid COVID-19 swab test results in 24 hours.
"The commercial labs, the problem isn't that they can't do it rapidly. It's the volume," said Dr. Larry Bush, an infectious disease specialist with the Palm Beach Medical Society.
Bush said fast testing is possible, but it takes special equipment, and it can cost a few hundred dollars for each test. NBA players training in Orlando are getting test results the same day.
"You're not going it in see many physicians' offices, I imagine. There are some urgent cares that have a lot more volume for rapid testing like that. Some hospitals are using that. Some have other machines that can take an hour," said Bush.
This leaves many people, like those in waiting in line at testing facilities, hoping for the best.
"I don't know. Some people say that it is a long wait, but I have a friend who tested in Tamarac, and she said she got her result in two days," said a woman waiting in line for a coronavirus test at the West Boca Raton site.
Scripps Only Content 2020