FDOT studies congestion on I-95, Woolbright Road

The future of a stretch of Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County will be up for discussion on Wednesday.
The Florida Department of Transportation will hold a virtual meeting regarding a project development and environment study for an area of I-95 near Woolbright Road in Boynton Beach.
According to FDOT, the goal of the project is to address traffic spilling back onto I-95, reduce congestion and to improve safety at the interchange.
The online meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
