Hearing held about Palm Beach Co. mask mandate

Attorneys were debating a lawsuit challenging Palm Beach County's mask mandate Tuesday in court.
The 37-page lawsuit was filed last month by the Florida Civil Rights Coalition.
Lawyers for four Palm Beach County residents argued before Judge John Kastrenakes that an ordinance requiring that masks be worn in public places infringes upon the constitutional rights of the plaintiffs.
Louis Leo IV, who is one of the attorneys representing Rachel Eade, Karen Holme, Josie Machovic and Robert Spreitzer, claimed that the fundamental rights of citizens have "without a doubt" been violated.
Leo played several videos for Kastrenakes during the Zoom hearing, including one from Fox News in which Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams advised against wearing masks, saying they were ineffective and could increase the chance of people getting sick.
Leo also played a video of Dr. Alina Alonso, the head of the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County, speaking to county commissioners. Leo noted that Alonso and several commissioners were not wearing masks.
Kastrenakes pointed out that the recommendations of medical professionals have since changed.
Leo countered that there is no national or state mask mandate.
Kastrenakes said that Alachua and Leon counties have issued similar mandates that were reviewed by circuit courts and "passed constitutional muster."
"Can you point me to any decision by any court that has found a similar mask ordinance to be unconstitutional?" the judge asked.
Leo could not.
Kastrenakes also said he believed Palm Beach County's ordinance was more liberal than most, explaining that Palm Beach County was the only ordinance, to which he was aware, that provides a religious exemption.
"We're talking about the right to breathe fresh air," Leo continued.
Leo also spoke about the various businesses in the county that have mandated masks because of the order.
"Businesses have the right, as long as they're not violating equal protection, to ban people walking into their place without a mask on throughout the United States of America," Kastrenakes said.
He mentioned Florida-based Publix as one of the many stores requiring masks nationwide.
"Starting July 21, Publix, throughout the great state of Florida, you can go to the home of Publix in Lakeland, Florida, where there is no mask ordinance, and you would not be admitted to a Publix if you didn't wear a mask," he said.
Palm Beach County commissioners unanimously voted last month in favor of the mask mandate to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus amid a recent surge in cases throughout the county and state.
The lawsuit takes aim at the "ridiculously vague" language of the order, which attorneys for the plaintiffs claim forces residents and visitors "to guess at the meanings and be subjected to punishment and criminal consequence."
It also chastises the order's exemptions "because it arbitrarily and absurdly discriminates against anyone over the age of 2 years old, and countless citizens" who don't meet the "unlawful order's vague and ambiguous exceptions."
The lawsuit berates county leaders for not clearly defining terms like "businesses or establishments" and "persons" as it is written in the order.
"Are non-citizens included?" attorneys wrote. "One is only left to guess, which is why the unlawful order is void for vagueness."
Attorneys for the plaintiffs argue that a permanent injunction "will serve the public interest."
"Millions of Palm Beach County residents and visitors are burdened by the over-reach of their local government in a fashion not before seen in the history of Florida," they wrote, adding that residents are "unduly burdened" by this violation of their rights. "The public has a strong interest in protecting their rights and ability to control their own bodies in the workplace and in public."
