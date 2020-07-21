24% of hospital beds available in Florida, governor says

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn't want people to have fears about hospital beds running out because of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
"We've got a health system that’s working," DeSantis said during a COVID-19 roundtable discussion in Tallahassee on Tuesday. "We’re gonna get through this."
According to the governor, 24% of all hospital beds statewide are available, which equates to more than 14,000 beds.
In addition, 20% of intensive care unit beds are available across Florida, which is more than 1,000 beds.
"An ICU is not a fixed product. If there's an expanded need, then they can expand those types of services," DeSantis said.
The governor added that Palm Beach County has a total hospital bed availability of 30%, including 25% for ICU beds.
DeSantis said he doesn't want people to be discouraged from seeking medical care in hospitals because they fear there aren't enough beds, or because they're worried about contracting COVID-19.
"We know that that happened in March and April, where a lot of people with heart and stroke were deterred from going to the emergency department," DeSantis said. "Part of that was, I think a fear of acquiring COVID while in the hospital, which is not a good fear because these folks are taking huge precautions to keep everyone safe."
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 369,834 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in the state, including 5,206 deaths.
