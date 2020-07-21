At least 4 Riviera Beach firefighters test positive for coronavirus

At least four firefighters with the Riviera Beach Fire-Rescue Department have tested positive for COVID-19, the fire chief confirmed on Tuesday.
Chief John Curd said the first case surfaced last week, and the infected firefighters are now all under quarantine.
In addition, 10 other firefighters are being told to self-isolate and are waiting to be tested.
According to Chief Curd, the agency is now doing contact tracing to determine how the four firefighters got infected. Curd added that not all of the cases may be work related, and it's possible some of the firefighters were exposed to COVID-19 through their personal lives.
No other details have been released.
