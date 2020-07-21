LIVE: Martin County School District to hear from health officials about coronavirus

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
What will the 2020-21 academic year look like for Martin County schools?
Parents and students will get some answers on Tuesday when school board members meet at 4 p.m.
The Martin County School District's K-12 Pandemic Response Team, along with the Florida Department of Health, are scheduled to address board members about the state of COVID-19 in the county.
In addition, health officials will discuss what the in-person school day will look with regard to student safety, along with isolation procedures if a student or staff member shows symptoms of COVID-19 in class.
The 2020-21 academic year in Martin County is currently slated to begin on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Students have two options for learning this year: in-person classroom instruction or distance learning from home.
A spokesperson for the Martin County School District said all enrolled students are automatically assigned to in-person classroom instruction. Parents who want to enroll their children in distance learning must complete an online commitment form by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 24.
To fill out the commitment form in English, click here.
To fill out the commitment form in Spanish, click here.
At Tuesday's school board meeting, education officials will discuss what the distance learning format will look like for students.
A school district spokesperson said remote learning will be identical to in-person classroom instruction, in that it will follow a normal bell schedule with breaks for lunch and recess. In addition, students taking part in distance learning will be assigned to the same teachers as the in-person students.
Martin County teachers are planning a protest ahead of Tuesday's meeting. The group is demanding answers as to why the Florida Department of Education wants brick and mortar schools to reopen while COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the state.
