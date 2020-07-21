LIVE: Martin County School District to hear from health officials about coronavirus

July 21, 2020 at 8:58 AM EDT - Updated July 21 at 3:53 PM

What will the 2020-21 academic year look like for Martin County schools?

Parents and students will get some answers on Tuesday when school board members meet at 4 p.m.

The Martin County School District's K-12 Pandemic Response Team, along with the Florida Department of Health, are scheduled to address board members about the state of COVID-19 in the county.

In addition, health officials will discuss what the in-person school day will look with regard to student safety, along with isolation procedures if a student or staff member shows symptoms of COVID-19 in class.

The 2020-21 academic year in Martin County is currently slated to begin on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Students have two options for learning this year: in-person classroom instruction or distance learning from home.

A spokesperson for the Martin County School District said all enrolled students are automatically assigned to in-person classroom instruction. Parents who want to enroll their children in distance learning must complete an online commitment form by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 24.

At Tuesday's school board meeting, education officials will discuss what the distance learning format will look like for students.

A school district spokesperson said remote learning will be identical to in-person classroom instruction, in that it will follow a normal bell schedule with breaks for lunch and recess. In addition, students taking part in distance learning will be assigned to the same teachers as the in-person students.

Martin County teachers are planning a protest ahead of Tuesday's meeting. The group is demanding answers as to why the Florida Department of Education wants brick and mortar schools to reopen while COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the state.

