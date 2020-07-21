LIVE: Martin County superintendent wants to delay start of school year to Aug. 25

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
The superintendent of the Martin County School District on Tuesday will recommend delaying the start of the 2020-21 academic year by two weeks for students and one week for instructional staff due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The school year in Martin County is currently slated to begin on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
At Tuesday afternoon's school board meeting, Superintendent Laurie Gaylord will recommend delaying the start date to Tuesday, Aug. 25 for students.
A spokesperson for the school district said the delay will allow the district to "continue educating students, employees, and families about learning options and the risk mitigation strategies that will be in place throughout the District."
In addition, it will give staff members more time to train on virtual instruction and health and safety protocols.
Students in Martin County have two options for learning this year: in-person classroom instruction or distance learning from home.
A spokesperson for the Martin County School District said all enrolled students are automatically assigned to in-person classroom instruction. Parents who want to enroll their children in distance learning must complete an online commitment form by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 24.
To fill out the commitment form in English, click here.
To fill out the commitment form in Spanish, click here.
At Tuesday's school board meeting, education officials will discuss what the distance learning format will look like for students.
A school district spokesperson said remote learning will be identical to in-person classroom instruction, in that it will follow a normal bell schedule with breaks for lunch and recess. In addition, students taking part in distance learning will be assigned to the same teachers as the in-person students.
The Martin County School District's K-12 Pandemic Response Team, along with the Florida Department of Health, are scheduled to address school board members at Tuesday's meeting about the state of COVID-19 in the county.
In addition, health officials will discuss what the in-person school day will look with regard to student safety, along with isolation procedures if a student or staff member shows symptoms of COVID-19 in class.
Martin County teachers held a protest ahead of Tuesday's meeting. The group demanded answers as to why the Florida Department of Education wants brick and mortar schools to reopen while COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the state.
Scripps Only Content 2020