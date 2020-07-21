Martin County School Board to hear from Department of Health

The Martin County school board will hear from its Pandemic Response Panel and the Department of Health during its scheduled board meeting on Tuesday.
The meeting begins at 4 p.m. Click here for the agenda and link to the livestream.
Martin County teachers are planning a protest ahead of the meeting. The group is demanding answers as to why the state is requiring schools to reopen while coronavirus cases continue to climb.
Parents are encouraged to watch to help decide if their child will return to the classroom next month.
The school board has extended the deadline to submit commitment forms.
Anyone who would like to enroll their child in the virtual learning option must submit the forms by Friday.
