Mom delivers twins after testing positive for COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. -- A Hillsborough County mother who tested positive for COVID-19 gave birth to twin girls last week.
Lety Alvarez was diagnosed with COVID-19 about two weeks ago. She is battling the virus at Brandon Regional Hospital, according to her family.
Alvarez was 31 weeks pregnant. Her twins were born premature. Each baby weighed three pounds and they remain in a NICU.
"The doctor was hoping at the time to push it as far as 34, 38 weeks, if possible. We're not sure at the moment if COVID kind of caused her to basically deliver early or what may have happened, but on Friday, her water broke," said Leo Alvarez, Lety's sister.
Alvarez started feeling sick on July 3. She had a fever, cough and nausea.
Her sister said she is having trouble breathing and cannot see her babies because she tested positive for COVID-19.
"She's on oxygen. There could be a chance that perhaps they may need to put her on a ventilator if she doesn't get plasma," said Lety's sister.
Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Monday at OneBlood headquarters in Orlando. He said anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 should consider donating their plasma. Plasma with antibodies has been used to treat patients with COVID-19.
OneBlood said the need for convalescent plasma has increased by 500%.
Alvarez needs plasma from someone who has recovered from COVID-19 and has AB or B blood type.
Her neighbors are collecting donations including diapers, gift cards, bottles, and clothes. If you're interested in donating, please call Alice Kapustiak at 813-675-7577.
Her neighbors have been posting updates about Lety and her babies on Facebook. Her family said both babies are doing well. They tested positive for COVID-19, but are not showing any symptoms.
If you are able to donate plasma for Lety, please give the blood bank her personal identifier number: 140257
For more information on how to give blood visit: https://www.oneblood.org
