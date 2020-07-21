Palm Beach County Superintendent recommends Aug. 31 start date

When the Palm Beach County School Board meets on Wednesday, Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy will recommend the school year begin on August 31 for students, according to district documents.
At last week’s marathon meeting, the board approved a plan to start the year virtually for all students, and came to a consensus to delay the start of the academic year from the originally scheduled August 10 date.
The board indicated a desire to begin virtual learning on August 31, but the superintendent asked for another week to gather information and look at the implications of a delayed start date.
According to Wednesday's school board meeting agenda, Fennoy is expected to recommend students begin their virtual learning on August 31, and finish the school year on June 18. You can see the potential calendar here.
The school board will meet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22. After approving a start date for students, the district will send its reopening plan to the state for approval. That plan must be submitted by July 31.
