Pandemic leaving thousands of families on the verge of homelessness

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the number of families living in financial fear continues to grow. In January, WPTV first introduced you to Carmen Fusco and her two children, she was struggling to make ends meet.
We called the report ‘One Paycheck Away,’ a couple of months later COVID-19 would make living paycheck to paycheck a reality for thousands of people living in Palm Beach County.
Now as Fusco sits in her new home in Lake Worth Beach and watches her children, 6-year-old Kyla and 4-year-old Jacob play with their bin of toys. The noise of it is music to her ears.
“My first month and second month, I was just waking up like thank you God, we’re not in the park,” Fusco said.
When Fusco spoke with us in January, she had just gotten into the Adopt-A-Family program and was living in a shelter. She told us back then she was working 50 hours a week and making $12 dollars an hour. She said her lowest point was sleeping in the park with Kyla and Jacob.
A couple of months later Carmen began working two jobs and with help from the Adopt-A-Family organization she was able to get her own apartment in Lake Worth Beach.
“I was like okay, we can make it, we’re actually going somewhere,” she said. “We have our own place.”
Then the COVID-19 pandemic got worse.
“There’s a two hour, three hour, layover for every train, every bus,” Fusco explained.
Just this week— she says she was laid off from both jobs.
“Pretty much since that day forward, I’ve been constantly on the hunt for more work, putting in applications,” Fusco said. “Not stopping.”
“Once COVID hit, we started to see a big need for homeless prevention, so families that were housed that suddenly became at risk for losing their housing,” Matt Constantine, CEO of Adopt-A-Family said.
Constantine says since March 1st they’ve received a little more than 2,000 phone calls from families in need of homeless prevention. He says they are serving close to twice as many families compared to 2019 and have provided rental assistance to 112 families.
“Now it’s really become almost like triage, we’re really trying to put out the fires that are in front of us and really be there for the community and address the need that we see,” Constantine said.
When WPTV spoke with Constantine in January, he told us all 130 of their affordable housing units were full, with a long waiting list. That’s still the case, however now they’re adding 14 new units of affordable housing to the mix.
“We celebrate 14 units that’s a huge victory,” he said.
But Constantine says as the COVID-19 crisis continues, for every victorious moment, there are still severe challenges.
“That despite every families best efforts bad things have happened,” Constantine explained. “We’ve lost folks that are a part of the families we’ve served. We’ve watched as so many of the families that have worked their entire lives have had to pick up the phone and call us and they’re not accustomed to this. It’s a lot to take in at once, but the piece that always sticks with me is despite someones best efforts, that through no fault of their own, that so many folks are sort of ending up in this hole.”
Scripps Only Content 2020