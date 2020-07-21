Protesters demand justice on issues of race in Lake Worth Beach

Protesters lined Dixie Highway in front of the city hall in Lake Worth Beach. They voiced their displeasure with the city commission and are calling for action on issues of race.
"No Justice, no peace," a group of protesters shouted.
Bishop Melvin Pinkney with New Life Zion Temple leads a group of protesters in Lake Worth Beach.
"We want people to know we care about this city," he said.
Pinkney said he's tried to shine a light on what he said is inaction by the city commission on racial issues involving African Americans. He said they've done a lot of talking but that's about it.
"People want to see action, you can say they're dragging their feet, maybe they're. Just not moving fast enough. But people need to see action," he said.
In recent weeks, city commissioners sought community input on the possible creation of a task force to address systemic racism. The group gathered Tuesday night is a mixture of young and seasoned, black, and white, including no less than four local churches who've gotten involved.
Another hot topic before Lake Worth Beach, the potential renaming of Dixie Highway.
"I'm your brother and you love me and you appreciate me, then you wouldn't want me to be reminded in any way of a time where our past or present experienced pain," Pastor Tony Cato said.
Commissioner Omari Hardy showed his support for the rally.
"I think it's important what they are doing. We shouldn't stop marching, we shouldn't stop protesting, we should continue to draw attention locally to disparities that exist within our community on the basis of race," Commissioner Hardy said.
The group said it's time for action.
