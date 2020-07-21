State coronavirus deaths rise by 90, cases climb 10,347 as testing drops

Florida again led the nation in newly reported deaths, 90, passing 5,000 among residents, and 10,347 cases as testing dropped around 36,000 in one day to 78,993, the Florida Health Department announced Monday.
Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 6 to 685, the second highest total in the state, after 13 Sunday and a record 21 Friday. On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie rose by 1 to 81, Martin went up by 3 to 51 and Indian River remained at 25. Okeechobee reported its first two deaths one week ago Saturday.
The state death increase Sunday was 87 after 90 Saturday, 128 Friday and a record 156 Thursday. The other triple-digit days were 112 Wednesday and 120 last Thursday. Until last week, the record was 83 on Tuesday, April 28.
Last Monday, the death increase was 35.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the toll has climbed to 5,072 of residents into eighth place in the U.S. The number of nonresident deaths increased by 2 to 111 for a total death count of 5,183.
State and county increases represent deaths received by the state Sunday and not the number of fatalities that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. So far, the date with the most deaths was 99 on July 8.
Palm Beach County increased by 74 deaths in one week. Miami-Dade climbed to 1,309, which was an increase of 7 in one day and 166 in one week. Broward increased by 19 to 512 and 48over over 7 days.
In South Florida, there were 36 of the 90 deaths reported Monday for a total of 2,665 or 52.5 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Pinellas is in fourth place with 323, a rise of 9 and Hillsborough is at 243 with an increase of 8. Lee is in sixth place with 232 at no change for the second day in a row.
Nationally, Texas had the second-most deaths, 62, and is in 10th place. Louisiana was third with an increase of 31, followed by No. 16 Arizona with 23. California, which had 90 deaths Sunday, dropped to 9 and is in fourth place.
Since the first two cases were announced four months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 1.7 percent of the state's 21.48 million population at 360,394. Only three other states have passed 300,000: New York, California and Texas.
Texas reported the second-most cases (7,404) and California was third (6,846).
If Florida were a country, its new cases Monday would rank third, not including the U.S., behind India with 36,810 and Brazil with 21,749. South Africa followed with 9,300.
On Sunday, July 5, cases surpassed 200,000 in Florida.
Cases rose by 77,959 over one week for 27.6 percent.
Cases have hit five digits 13 times, all within the past few weeks. Sunday's increase was 12,478. The record was 15,300 last Sunday – the highest daily figure ever in the United States. During the height of the pandemic New York also surpassed 11,000.
Testing in Florida has dramatically ramped up from just a few at select sites to massive places throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers. The total now is 3,055,922 fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That Florida figure is 14.2 percent of Florida's population.
The overall positive rate was a record 11.79 Monday from 11.64 Sunday.
A few weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 18.15 percent of 78,993 coronavirus or anti-bodies tests reported by labs Sunday after 14.26 the day before with 115,148, a record 20.71 of 51,686 on July 8 and 19.27 two weeks ago when there were 48,496 tests.
The record test total was 142,966 last Saturday.
The daily percentages for all tests include 22.6 in Miami-Dade, 17.6 in Broward, 13.3 in Palm Beach, 21.5 in Martin, 13.5 in Okeechobee, 13.2 in Indian River and 12.1 in St. Lucie. Palm Beach reached as high as 16.1 over two weeks on Monday. And Miami-Dade's highest was 26.4 on July 8. The state's target rate is less than 10.0 percent.
The state reported 14.74 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive on tests received Sunday compared with 11.83 the day before and 16.34 two weeks ago.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the median age is at 40, but 41 for tests reported Sunday. In addition, the state mortality rate has subsided to 1.4 percent among residents but among those under 55 it is less than 0.2 percent.
And at one time, 21,263 have been hospitalized, which is an increase of 292 in one day, compared with 339 the day before.
Cases
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 551 compared with 740 the day before. The record was 1,171 Sunday for a total of 26,426 including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 2,797 compared with 3,212 the day before, and Broward at 1,695 vs. 1,150. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise was 69 in St. Lucie, 44 in Martin, 64 in Indian River and 11 in Okeechobee.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
Palm Beach County has risen by 4,620 cases in one week for a 21.2 percent gain. Miami-Dade has risen by 19,322 at 28.5 percent and Broward by 9,429 at 30.1 percent.
Over seven days, Martin County climbed by 288 cases for 10.1 percent, St. Lucie County rose by 645 for 21.1 percent, Indian River County by 391 for 30.1 percent and Okeechobee by 96 for 17.0 percent.
Deaths
Deaths rose by 795 in the state over seven days for 18.6 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 74 for 12.1 percent. Recently, the state increase was one-third in the 200s. The U.S. figure is 4.0 percent with the world at 6.3 percent.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 21 states, including Kentucky at 671 with a gain of 1 and Nevada at 648 also with an increase of 1.
The state on Monday identified 6 deaths in Palm Beach County: four men (71, 72, 86, 89) and two women (89, 91). St. Lucie's fatality was an 78-year-old man and Martin County's were two women (77 and 81) and an 80-year-old man
Tests
Palm Beach County has 26,426 cases out of 215,864 total tested for 12 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything 10.0 percent and above is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 87,035 positive cases out of 504,907 tested for 17 percent, and Broward is second with 40,976 cases and 33,617 tested for 13 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 3,152 of 21,915 for 14 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 3,706 positive out of 33,121 for 11 percent, Indian River with 1,649 out of 21,299 for 8 percent and Okeechobee with 662 out of 5,073 for 13 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate, which compares positive cases against deaths, has been trending down in the state.
It is 1.4 percent in the state for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 3.6 percent in the United States and 4.1 percent worldwide, which neared 613,000 deaths and passed 14.8 million cases Monday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 2.6 percent, compared with Broward at 1.2 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.5 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.2 percent in St. Lucie, 1.6 percent in Martin, 1.5 percent in Indian River and 0.3 percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 236 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 433 per million. New York, which represents less than one-quarter of the deaths in the nation, has 1,675 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 78.6 per million.
Age breakdown
The youngest deaths are two 11-year-olds: a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward, who are the only two in the 5-14 age class.
There are 12 deaths in the 15-24 class with no change from the day before. They include a 20-year-old male and two 22-year-old females from Broward, a 16-year-old girl from Lee, a 17-year-old boy from Pasco County and a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County.
Thirty-five people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus with a rise of 1.
A total of 1,742 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 21 in one day.
Ninety-two percent of the fatalities are 55 and older, a decrease of 1 percentage point, and 62 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 26 percent age 55 and older, a rise of 1 percentage point, and 6 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 5,769 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 186, and 105 were hospitalized, which was an increase of 2. From ages 5-14, there are 12,786, an increase of 448 with 82 in the hospital at one time, which went up by 6.
From the infant to 54 age group, 261,089 of the 355,899 residents have tested positive. But in that group, 369, have died, increase of 6, for a 0.14 death percentage.
From infant to 65, there are 305,685 cases. A total of 864 have died, an increase of 15, for a 0.28 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 6,428, an increase of 187. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 99 to 4,902, followed by Boynton Beach at 2,289 from 2,242, Boca Raton at 3,314, up from 3,211, Delray Beach at 1,756 from 1,714. A total of 491 in the county not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 2,240, an increase of 41, followed by Stuart with 1,559 vs. 1,542.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 7 to 301, compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 21,263 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 18,498 last Monday. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 2,298 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 29 compared with 44 the day before; 275 in Martin, an increase of 8; 265 in St. Lucie with an increase of 4, Indian River increased by 2 to 116 and Okeechobee remained at 64.
Long-term care
Nearly half of the deaths, 2,400 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 284 in Palm Beach County. The state increase was 30 and in Palm Beach County it was 4.
National
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 143,834, including an increase of 545 Monday and 412 Sunday.
Before 1,002 deaths were reported Wednesday, the previous time they were more than 1,000 was June 9 with 1,105. Johns Hopkins reports 140,917.
Cases reached 3,961,429, with an increase of 62,869. Cases have exceeded 70,000 four times.
Last Monday in the U.S., there were 465 more deaths and 65,789 more cases reported.
The one week U.S. death increase was 5,617 at 4.1 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation with 32,584, including 14 more Monday after a high of 799 in April.
Among other states in the top 10: No. 2 New Jersey with 23, No. 3 Massachusetts `2, No. 5 Illinois 6, No. 6 Pennsylvania 4, No. 7 Michigan 7, No. 9 Connecticut 10.
No. 14 Georgia added 3 and Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 21th place with an additional 10.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 13.5 percent of the 4,042 additional deaths Monday – and 23.5 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 36,223 at 6.3 percent.
The additional death toll last Sunday was 4,193.
Cases increased by 204,905, behind the record of 249,233 Thursday.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported a world-high 718 deaths after 716 Sunday for a total of 80,251. The record is 1,492 on June 4. Brazil added 21,749 cases for a total of 2,121,645 – more than half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported 301 more deaths late Monday compared with 296 the day before and high of 1,092 on June 4. Mexico is in fourth place with a total of 39,485. In addition, there were 5,172 cases.
India added 596 deaths after 675 Sunday to rise to 28,099 in eighth place. The Asian nation also reported 36,810 cases, less than the record the day before, 40,243, for a third-place total of 1,154,917 behind the U.S. and Brazil.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths decreased from 27 to 12 -- among the lowest during the pandemic, for third place with 45,312. The daily high was 1,172.
No. 5 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 13 deaths, along among the lowest. No. 6 France reported 8 deaths and No. 7 Spain 2.
Also in the top 10, No. 9 Iran reported 217, just 42 from the record on July 9, and No. 10 Peru had 197. less than the record of 206 on June 11.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 777,486, including an additional 5,940. The nation gained 85 deaths for 11th place.
No. 14 Canada added 6 deaths for a total of 8,858 as well as 786 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 10 deaths for a total of 5,639 in 18th and 36 cases. Neighboring Norway, which had a lockdown, reported no deaths to remain at 255 as well as 6 more cases.
No. 23 China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26, added 11 cases Tuesday.
Scripps Only Content 2020