WATCH LIVE: Hearing held about Palm Beach Co. mask mandate

Attorneys were debating a lawsuit challenging Palm Beach County's mask mandate Tuesday in court.
Lawyers representing Palm Beach County residents Rachel Eade, Carl Holme, Josie Machovic and Robert Spreitzer claim the new order requiring that masks be worn in public places infringes upon the constitutional rights of the plaintiffs.
The 37-page lawsuit, filed by the Coconut Creek-based Florida Civil Rights Coalition, argues that the plaintiffs and other residents are having their "well-settled constitutionally protected freedoms" violated, including their "constitutional and human right to privacy and bodily autonomy."
It goes on to say that the county, having no authority to do so under Florida law, "has recklessly required countless American citizens and Florida residents," including the plaintiffs, "to submit to dangerous medical treatments with well-known risks and potential for serious injuries and death, including being forced to wear harmful medical devices like masks."
Palm Beach County commissioners unanimously voted last month in favor of the mask mandate to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus amid a recent surge in cases throughout the county and state.
The lawsuit takes aim at the "ridiculously vague" language of the order, which attorneys for the plaintiffs claim forces residents and visitors "to guess at the meanings and be subjected to punishment and criminal consequence."
It also chastises the order's exemptions "because it arbitrarily and absurdly discriminates against anyone over the age of 2 years old, and countless citizens" who don't meet the "unlawful order's vague and ambiguous exceptions."
The lawsuit berates county leaders for not clearly defining terms like "businesses or establishments" and "persons" as it is written in the order. "Are non-citizens included?" attorneys wrote. "One is only left to guess, which is why the unlawful order is void for vagueness."
Attorneys for the plaintiffs argue that a permanent injunction "will serve the public interest."
"Millions of Palm Beach County residents and visitors are burdened by the over-reach of their local government in a fashion not before seen in the history of Florida," they wrote, adding that residents are "unduly burdened" by this violation of their rights. "The public has a strong interest in protecting their rights and ability to control their own bodies in the workplace and in public."
