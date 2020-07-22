Boca Raton man accused of steering urine tests to drug lab

A South Florida man took more than $70,000 in kickbacks for steering urine tests to a drug-testing lab in Pennsylvania, police said.
Daniel Kaine, 35, of Boca Raton, was arrested by Delray Beach police last week.
An investigation into Kaine by Palm Beach County's Sober Homes Task Force began after last year's arrest of Jason Gadreault.
Gadreault was arrested in March 2019 on nine counts of patient brokering and one count of conspiracy to commit patient brokering.
According to a Delray Beach police report, Gadreault claimed that Genesis Diagnostics, a Langhorne, Pennsylvania-based clinical lab licensed in the state of Florida to operate and perform, among other things, toxicology and urinalysis testing, paid him for each urine specimen he referred to Genesis for testing.
Police said Genesis gave treatment centers and sober homes a percentage of insurance payments for the tests.
Records show that Gadreault wrote 12 checks payable to DMK Marketing, a licensed corporation registered to Kaine. The corporation dissolved in September 2019.
Kaine faces six counts of aiding, abetting, advising or participating in patient brokering.
