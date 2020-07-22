Calico Corners home decor store closing after 72 years

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- After more than seven decades, a Calico Corners, a local home decor store, is closing its doors.
"We've had a lot of really good years," said Stacy Silvestri, Owner. "We've loved the communities we've been in. We're going to miss it."
Silvestri said the growing e-commerce industry coupled with setbacks from COVID-19 are the reasons she's having to shut down her 72-year-old business.
"We were struggling but hanging in there and then with all this COVID, we were shut down for two months," said Silvestri. "It got to be just a little too much."
Rosanna Flynn has been with the company for over 35 years and had helped open stores in Altamonte Springs and Boca Raton.
"Back in the day when we were really busy, I can just remember lines of people," said Flynn. "We had a lot of customers that traveled from other countries to buy our fabric, South America."
Flynn called her tenure with Calico Corners an amazing journey.
"We've worked with customers you know where we get to know their entire family because its such a personal business," said Flynn.
Flynn said it's heartbreaking to have to tell the customers the store is closing when they call.
"I just told a customer the other day that we were closing because she's a very good customer," said Flynn. "She was just in tears because they come in here not just for the fabric but for the relationships."
Calico Corners will begin its liquidation sale at its Stuart, Vero Beach, and Boca Raton locations on July 30.
The store in Jacksonville just recently closed on July 3 and the Altamonte Springs store will soon follow.
