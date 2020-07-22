Child care centers open to watch children during distance learning

Child care centers in Palm Beach County are offering distance learning programs to help students with their virtual learning for the upcoming school year.
The Mandel JCC in Boynton Beach is launching a new elementary program called Club J All Day. It’s geared toward providing a safe place for kids to come in and complete their virtual classes and educational requirements.
Kids will be split up into groups by grade level and assigned two counselors.
During instruction hours, certified teachers will be on hand to help students get logged in and make sure they complete their assignments for the day.
Afterwards, kids will be able to enjoy a variety of activities and creative games. Activities that you’d normally see in a summer camp environment including sports, swimming, cooking and more.
There will also be several safety measures in place. Children are encouraged to wear masks all day, but will only be required to wear one when social distancing isn’t possible.
Organizers said the goal of the program is to provide a sense of normalcy for kids provide some piece of mind for parents.
“The anxiety of parents who have to choose between how they home school and help their kids virtually learn and that they do their work responsibility is really hard and so we heard from a ton of families that are looking for support and that’s what we are here to do,” President of JCC, Jesse Rosen said.
The cost of the program is $875 per month and will begin when Palm Beach County Schools starts the new school year.
The program is also being offered at the Palm Beach Gardens location however, there is a waiting list.
Another local childcare provider, O2B Kids, is also offering a program for elementary school kids doing virtual learning.
They have five locations across Palm Beach County.
